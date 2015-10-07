CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Historic South Sudan clash called off, Kenya thump Mauritius

South Sudan's first appearance in a World Cup qualifying match was abandoned after just 10 minutes on Wednesday because of heavy rain.

The clash with Mauritania was halted with the score at 1-1 and the adverse weather conditions persisted.

Before the rain brought an end to proceedings, Dominic Abui Pretino's scored his country's first World Cup qualifying goal to equalise Boubacar Bagili's opener in the third minute.

FIFA has confirmed the game will resume on Thursday from the point on the clock at which it stopped, at 11.00 local time.

Kenya got their campaign off to a flyer with a 5-2 victory away to Mauritius

Johanna Omolo opened the scoring as Kenya raced into a 3-0 lead inside 50 minutes, but the home side reduced he deficit through a penalty from Andy Sophie and a Jonathan Bru strike.

However, another goal from Omolo and a fifth from Michael Olunga just five minutes later ensured an emphatic first-leg advantage as round one got under way.

Elsewhere, Tanzania recorded a valuable 2-0 victory at home to Malawi, with Mbwana Aly Samatta and Thomas Ulimwengu each finding the net in quick succession midway through the first half.

Abdoul Razak Fiston was the hero for Burundi as they won 1-0 away to Seychelles, while Comoros and Lesotho played out a 0-0 draw.