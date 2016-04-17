Cahill wants Chelsea team meeting after Manchester City loss

Gary Cahill has voiced his dismay with Chelsea's lacklustre performance against Manchester City on Saturday and plans to sit down with his team-mates in the upcoming days to tell them they need to do more.

Last season's Premier League champions have little left to play for in the final weeks of the 2015-16 campaign as they are already out of the race for a top-four finish, but Cahill is adamant they cannot afford to put in performances like this weekend's 3-0 defeat at the hands of City.

"We are not used to it that we have nothing left to play for and sometimes that produces performances like the one against City," Cahill told Chelsea's website.

"But we should have more pride in ourselves to go out and give a performance and at least run around and try to get close to people.

"We need to maybe speak next week as a group because we have some great players and some good lads. We have nothing to play for but I don't care how you play, you run around and if you make mistakes you make mistakes and you go again.

"I thought we lacked that in the game against City. At times in that game we were rubbish and lacked the desire to get a result and they had it and they punished us for it."

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League and still need seven more points from the final give games to surpass their lowest tally of 50 in the Premier League era, which came back in the 1995-96 campaign.