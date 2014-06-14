Caicedo calls for Ecuador to maintain focus

Ecuador take on Ottmar Hitzfeld's side in Brasilia as the South American side bid to reach the knock-out rounds for only the second time.

The South American team are considered outsiders to progress to the last 16, but may possess a useful weapon against the Swiss in the shape of striker Caicedo, who has played in the European country with Basel.

He feels Reinaldo Rueda's men will need to stay concentrated if they are to spring a surprise.

"I know how to play the Swiss. Their play is very dangerous since they are organised but also possess great pace," he said.

"The main thing is stay focused and stop their aerial game.

"The game of the Swiss is similar to that of Germany."