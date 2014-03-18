Cala confident Cardiff can avoid relegation

The Spaniard's first goal for the Welsh club looked to have secured a hard-earned Premier League point at high-flying Everton on Saturday.

Seamus Coleman had other ideas though, as he struck in stoppage time at Goodison Park to secure a 2-1 win for the hosts.

But Cala took plenty of encouragement from the defeat against Roberto Martinez's side and the defender has stressed the importance of winning their home games ahead of Saturday's visit of title contenders Liverpool.

He told the club's official website: "We did well at Everton, despite losing the game.

"We knew that Everton were going to push us hard and that our defence had to be very attentive.

"We controlled the game for large parts and lost with one of the last kicks. I think the penalty decision that went against Wilf (Zaha) was very important too as it would have allowed us to bring the score to 1-2; after that we could have tried to hold on for the win.

"What we have to do now is work hard to beat Liverpool. I think in this last fortnight we have seen another Cardiff City, working much harder, a better team.

"Playing at home will help us and I think if we can win our home games we will stay in the division. In front of our home fans I think everything is possible."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are 19th, three points behind Crystal Palace - who sit just above the relegation zone and have a game in hand.