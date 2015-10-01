Callejon inspired by Europa League heartbreak

Jose Callejon revealed Napoli are determined to go all the way in this season's Europa League following their semi-final heartbreak last term.

Rafael Benitez's side reached the last four in 2014-15 only to be beaten by Dnipro, who went on to lose the final to Sevilla.

Napoli thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 in their opening group game of this season's tournament and, as they prepare to visit Legia Warsaw, Callejon admitted he is desperate to make amends for last season by reaching the final in Basel.

"Last year we went so close to reaching the Europa League final, which is why it means a lot to us to do even better this time round," the 28-year-old said.

"We put in a great performance against Club Brugge and we hope to do well against Legia. It's easier for us to be fired up for the bigger fixtures, so we have to improve for the so-called smaller ones.

"It will be tough, but we want to win and we have to win."

Head coach Maurizio Sarri explained that a handful of star names will need to be rested for the trip to Poland given they must travel to face AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

"Obviously there will be many changes - it is physically necessary when there are so many games," said Sarri.

"Lorenzo Insigne has to get back to 100 per cent fitness after that knee injury, Marek Hamsik was called up on international duty too, so he needs to rest. Elseid Hysaj was not at his best after the Juventus game.

"Everyone who is here needs to be ready to play. Our opponents are very dangerous, especially on home turf. It will be a real tough test."