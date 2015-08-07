Cambiasso joins Olympiacos

Greek champions Olympiacos have completed the signing of vastly experienced midfielder Esteban Cambiasso.

The former Argentina international was a free agent after opting not to renew his deal with Premier League side Leicester City last month.

Cambiasso was a fans' favourite at the King Power Stadium, where he scored five goals in 31 league appearances to help the club pull off a memorable escape from relegation.

The 34-year-old now moves to Olympiacos, where he will once again get the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.

Cambiasso has enjoyed a decorated career, winning domestic titles in Spain and Italy at Real Madrid and Inter respectively, while also lifting the Champions League with the latter under Jose Mourinho.