Cambiasso joins Olympiacos
Esteban Cambiasso will get the chance to play UEFA Champions League football again next season after joining Olympiacos.
Greek champions Olympiacos have completed the signing of vastly experienced midfielder Esteban Cambiasso.
The former Argentina international was a free agent after opting not to renew his deal with Premier League side Leicester City last month.
Cambiasso was a fans' favourite at the King Power Stadium, where he scored five goals in 31 league appearances to help the club pull off a memorable escape from relegation.
The 34-year-old now moves to Olympiacos, where he will once again get the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.
Cambiasso has enjoyed a decorated career, winning domestic titles in Spain and Italy at Real Madrid and Inter respectively, while also lifting the Champions League with the latter under Jose Mourinho.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.