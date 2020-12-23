Cambridge take action over ‘small number of fans’ booing players taking knee

Cambridge have announced a range of sanctions against supporters who booed when players took a knee prior to their match against Colchester this month.

Coach Mark Bonner said a minority of fans had “embarrassed” themselves after the incident, which the League Two club vowed to investigate.

In a statement Cambridge said: “The Football Club can confirm it has taken action with respect to a very small number of fans after the Colchester United game in light of their behaviour when players took the knee.

CLUB STATEMENT | Cambridge United confirm it has taken action with respect to a very small number of fans after the Colchester United game in light of their behaviour when players took the knee.— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) December 23, 2020

“Each case has been looked at separately by a sub-group of the board chaired by Shaun Grady with Dave Matthew-Jones and Godric Smith with individuals given the opportunity to explain their actions.

“Conclusions reached by the board range from education and support without any ban through to bans to the end of the season with season tickets refunded.

“Diversity and inclusion will continue to be at the heart of what we stand for as a football club and we will be making no further comment about the incident.”

Our response to today's incident at Millwall. pic.twitter.com/129BS270N0— Kick It Out (@kickitout) December 5, 2020

Cambridge had called the incidents “hugely disappointing”, with players Harvey Knibbs and Kyle Knoyle posting on Twitter that they were “appalled and embarrassed by the section of fans who booed”.

Similar incidents had initially been recorded at Millwall and Colchester, while a fan was subsequently ejected prior to Exeter’s League Two match against Harrogate for the same action.