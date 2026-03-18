How to watch Bayern Munich vs Atalanta: TV information, streaming details as Vincent Kompany's side already have one foot in quarter-finals

Bayern Munich already look destined for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals

Watch Bayern vs Atalanta today as Vincent Kompany's side already seems destined for the quarter-finals, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bayern Munich are looking to complete the job as they welcome Atalanta to the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany's men won 6-1 in Italy last week and, barring an absolute disaster of epic proportions, should make it through to the quarter-finals.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bayern vs Atalanta online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bayern vs Atalanta from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get over 70% off NordVPN 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Discovery+ / Tapmad

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50) Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Bayern vs Atalanta in the UK

Bayern vs Atalanta will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Bayern vs Atalanta in the US

Bayern vs Atalanta will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which usually costs $8.99 per month. However, right now you can get your first 2 months for just $2.99. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Bayern vs Atalanta in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern vs Atalanta live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Bayern vs Atalanta: Preview

Bayern hit Atalanta for six in Bergamo last week, as Michael Olise (2), Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson, Jamal Musiala and Josip Stanisic all found the net for the Bavarians.

After drawing 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the weekend, it remains to be seen whether Harry Kane is recalled, especially given Jackson was sent off in the draw.

Bayern do have a 100% record at the Allianz Arena in Europe so far this season, something we can't really see changing come the full-time whistle on Wednesday night.

In terms of injuries, fit goalkeepers could be a premium for Kompany, Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich absent. Jonas Urbig’s participation is also uncertain, meaning 16-year-old Leonard Prescott could make his senior debut.

Atalanta are pretty much down and out and will likely have to produce one of the best Champions League performances of all time to progress here.

Their 6-1 defeat last week was La Dea’s joint-heaviest margin of defeat in Europe, equalling the 5-0 group-stage loss they suffered against Liverpool in 2020-21.

They did, however, draw 1-1 with Serie A leaders Inter at the weekend, so Raffaele Palladino’s men proved there is still some fight left in them.

The visitors have no significant injuries to report, with Giacomo Raspadori the only enforced absentee due to a thigh problem, while Yunus Musah is suspended after his booking in last week’s loss.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern 2-0 Atalanta

FourFourTwo thinks Kane will return and score the opener on an easy night for the Bavarians.