Quiz! Can you name every World Cup 2026 country's most successful club?

Can you name every World Cup 2026 country's most successful club?

This new quiz from FourFourTwo is easy to impress but near-impossible to master even for the most informed world football experts. If your knowledge of the club game around the world somehow allows you to 100 per cent in this one, we really want to know.

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We've done a big ol' deep dive into the 42 nations that have already confirmed their berths at World Cup 2026, identifying the most successful club team in each and every one of them. Naturally, some of them are very famous indeed. Some of them are... not.

There are 42 countries in all and we've given you just 12 minutes to name the lot. It's a pretty brutal time limit, but let's be honest: if you don't know some of these clubs, we might as well keep the time limit respectable so you don't lose the whole day. Let us know how you get on in this quiz by commenting below.

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We have a vast collection of football quizzes available, all courtesy of Kwizly. They include quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world of football.

First, we want to know if you can name every club outside Europe's top five leagues to have reached the Champions League quarter-finals and every player to have scored 10 or more players in the Premier League. Next, can you tell us every player to have won the Champions League and the Europa League?

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Finally, we want to know if you can name the club these 100 players did NOT play for and every club in Europe for 2025/26?

We also have a huge bank of Quickfire Quizzes to keep your brain purring, and remember you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter. Why not sign up for The Club, too? You can leave comments, climb leaderboards and battle against everyone else…