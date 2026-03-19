Quickfire Quiz 79: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Kanu believe it's time for the Quickfire Quiz?

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Whether you are a student of the transfer market's financial masterclasses or a devotee of the Premier League’s most fearsome midfielders, there is a challenge here with your name on it, all courtesy of Kwizly.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of character and commercial savvy. How much do you really know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane? We’ve dug into the career of the Premier League's most uncompromising captain to see if you can handle the heat. Once you’ve navigated his disciplinary record, shift your focus to the boardroom and try to name the biggest transfer profits of all time, recalling the players who were bought for buttons and sold for absolute fortunes.

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Next, we look at the international influence on the English top flight. Can you name the 20 Swedish players with the most Premier League appearances? It is a test of your memory for the Scandi stalwarts who became household names. For a more global flair, try to name every Brazilian nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000, tracing the Samba stars who have lit up the world stage over the last quarter-century.

For those who appreciate the tactical foundations of the game, we have two challenges centered on consistency. We want to see if you can name David Moyes' most-played players, recalling the faithful lieutenants he relied on across his lengthy spells at Everton, West Ham, and beyond. While you're thinking about reliability, see if you can name every goalkeeper with 50 or more Premier League clean sheets, a roll call of the most dependable "safe hands" in the history of the division.

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If you consider yourself a true scout of the global game, try to guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities. We give you the flags, and you have to tell us which famous XI was on the pitch. It is a brilliant way to test your knowledge of historic squads and their international makeup. And finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals, and country codes.

Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter for a daily dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.