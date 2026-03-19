Who exactly is Riku Yamane? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

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Riku Yamane could be knocking at the door for a World Cup place – but who is Yokohama F. Marinos' highly rated midfielder?

KASHIMA, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 14: #28 YAMANE Riku of Yokohama F･Marinos players applaud fans after the J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE 2nd Sec. match between Kashima Antlers and Yokohama F･Marinos at Mercari Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by J.LEAGUE/J.LEAGUE via Getty Images)
Riku Yamane of Yokohama F. Marinos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riku Yamane seems too young to have the top-flight experience he does. At 22, Yamane won Japan's J1 League with Kevin Muscat's Yokohama F. Marinos four years ago and has become a midfield fixture in the intervening seasons.

2026 is a historic year in Japanese football. Samurai Blue, the men's national team, were the first to qualify for World Cup 2026, which will be followed by the first J.League season in the new autumn-to-spring format.

Marinos midfielder Yamane is emerging as one of the stand-out young midfielders in the J1 100 Year Vision League, a special one-off season designed to bridge the gap created by the change in calendar. Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu is sure to have an eye on him. Here's a quick scout report on the Japanese Under-20 international…

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So… who exactly is Riku Yamane?

MITO, JAPAN - MARCH 18: #28 YAMANE Riku of Yokohama F&amp;#65381;Marinos in action during the J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE 7th Sec. match between Mito Hollyhock and Yokohama F&amp;#65381;Marinos at K&amp;amp;apos;s denki Stadium Mito on March 18, 2026 in Mito, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by J.LEAGUE/J.LEAGUE via Getty Images)

Yokohama F. Marinos midfielder Riku Yamane in action (Image credit: Getty Images)
PROFILE

Victor Torp position map, DM, CM

(Image credit: Future)

Name: Riku Yamane
Position/s: Central midfielder
Age: 22 (Born: August 17, 2003)
Nationality: Japan
Height: 1.73m (5ft 7in)
Preferred Foot: Right
Current Club: Yokohama F. Marinos

Yamane has been part of the Marinos set-up since 2010, stepping up to the first team under Muscat in 2022 and immediately playing a part in the most recent of the club's five league championships of the J.League era. He has been recognised at Under-20 international level and is taking his game to the next degree with what could be perfect World Cup timing.

The Marinos midfielder has grown in influence in the 100 Year Vision League and will hope to contribute to improving fortunes for his club in the long tail of the aftermath of a miserable 2025 J1 season that began with the wildly misguided appointment of Steve Holland as manager.

Yamane's strengths

Technical proficiency: Schooled for many years within the walls of a professional and indeed title-winning top-flight club, Yamane has the kind of accomplished touch and technicality that's so practised that it appears almost natural. In the bustling midfield of the J.League, Yamane is able to maintain his technical standards.

Passing range and quality: Using the ball is Yamane's strongest suit. He has the vision of a creative passer but is most at home in the rhythm game, dictating the play from the middle of the pitch with clean and accurate passing designed for dominant possession.

Tactical discipline: The best J1 midfield players are positionally excellent and tactically crucial to the plans of their managers. Yamane's years of experience mean that he is, even at 22, ahead of the usual development curve in this aspect of his play.

Maturity: Yamane has seen it all in just a few years. The Marinos have been formidable, bang average and woeful in his senior career, during which he's been managed by Muscat, Holland, Harry Kewell, Patrick Kisnorbo and Hideo Oshima on a supposedly permanent basis.

ニューヒーロー賞 山根 陸 選手（横浜Ｆ・マリノス）に決定！【２０２４ＪリーグYBCルヴァンカップ】 - YouTube ニューヒーロー賞 山根 陸 選手（横浜Ｆ・マリノス）に決定！【２０２４ＪリーグYBCルヴァンカップ】 - YouTube
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Yamane's areas of development

Combative midfield play: Elegance and control are the currencies of Yamane's game and it's his work without the ball that will help push him to the next level. He won't need to transform to a fully fledged midfield battler but an uptick in ground duel wins and a greater knack for disrupting the opposition will help him become more rounded.

Statistical output: Equally, a central midfielder who can have a direct impact on matches in the attacking third is worth their weight in gold. More goals and more assists will make Yamane impossible for Moriyasu to ignore.

The x-factor: Numbers are part of Yamane's potential growth but there's value in magic too. The Japanese international boss is as likely to be impressed by that extra special something as an increase in goal contributions.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

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