Arsenal in for €100m defender they previously failed to sign: report
Arsenal are keeping close tabs on a player they previously tried to lure to the club in 2023
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Arsenal have re-entered the market for a defender valued at €100m, whom they previously failed to sign.
The Gunners' interest dates back to 2023, with sources indicating they were first attracted to the player when he was aged just 16 and still playing in his home country of the Ivory Coast.
But now onto a new chapter in Brazil, Arsenal scouts have continued to keep close tabs on the now 18-year-old, who is already being viewed as one of the biggest emerging talents in recent years.Article continues below
Arsenal are back in the market for teenage defender
Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
Read moreRead less▼
After moving to South America three years ago, the teenager has now signed professional terms and is looking ahead to a promising career in the game, despite not having yet played senior football.
Registered with Palmeiras’ first team and building his experience with the U20 side, he is now preparing for a senior breakthrough, with Chelsea and Barcelona also having shown an interest in his talents in the past.
According to new information from Brazil, Arsenal are again preparing to step up their interest in Mohamed Kone, 18, who is already valued at a staggering €100m (£86.4m).
The Brazilian side invested around €2m (£1.7m) to secure Kone's services in 2023, viewed with two points of interest. One to help him develop and two to maximise the sell-on fee when inevitably a big team comes calling.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Gunners are said to be 'positioning themselves early' to steal a march on other sides across Europe, with a view to snatching his signature before he even makes his senior debut.
Sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with the job, although they are relaxed over the situation for now, but want to be the first in line and strike when the correct opportunity arises.
Having joined the club from local Ivorian side JEK FC, the tall and athletic defender is currently working hard with Palmeiras' Under-20 side, with his development being watched carefully.
A left-footed defender who shows encouraging passing potential. His distribution can break lines when executed correctly, but the main issue in his current game is composure, according to scout reports.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.