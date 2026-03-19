Arsenal in for €100m defender they previously failed to sign: report

Arsenal have re-entered the market for a defender valued at €100m, whom they previously failed to sign.

The Gunners' interest dates back to 2023, with sources indicating they were first attracted to the player when he was aged just 16 and still playing in his home country of the Ivory Coast.

But now onto a new chapter in Brazil, Arsenal scouts have continued to keep close tabs on the now 18-year-old, who is already being viewed as one of the biggest emerging talents in recent years.

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Arsenal are back in the market for teenage defender

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Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta (Image credit: Getty Images)

After moving to South America three years ago, the teenager has now signed professional terms and is looking ahead to a promising career in the game, despite not having yet played senior football.

Registered with Palmeiras’ first team and building his experience with the U20 side, he is now preparing for a senior breakthrough, with Chelsea and Barcelona also having shown an interest in his talents in the past.

CONHEÇA KONE, ZAGUEIRO DA BASE DO PALMEIRAS DA COSTA DO MARFIM - YouTube Watch On

According to new information from Brazil, Arsenal are again preparing to step up their interest in Mohamed Kone, 18, who is already valued at a staggering €100m (£86.4m).

The Brazilian side invested around €2m (£1.7m) to secure Kone's services in 2023, viewed with two points of interest. One to help him develop and two to maximise the sell-on fee when inevitably a big team comes calling.

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The Gunners are said to be 'positioning themselves early' to steal a march on other sides across Europe, with a view to snatching his signature before he even makes his senior debut.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with the job, although they are relaxed over the situation for now, but want to be the first in line and strike when the correct opportunity arises.

Palmeiras play their football in Brazil's top tier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined the club from local Ivorian side JEK FC, the tall and athletic defender is currently working hard with Palmeiras' Under-20 side, with his development being watched carefully.

A left-footed defender who shows encouraging passing potential. His distribution can break lines when executed correctly, but the main issue in his current game is composure, according to scout reports.