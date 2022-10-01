Cameron Harper goal earns Inverness narrow win over Ayr

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Scotland v Northern Ireland – Under 21 International Friendly – C&G Systems Stadium
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

Inverness moved level on points with third-placed opponents Ayr as Cameron Harper’s goal snatched a 1-0 win.

Ayr enjoyed the better of the first half, with Andy Murdoch firing narrowly wide in the early stages and Mark McKenzie seeing a headed effort come back off the crossbar.

Josh Mullin had a shot saved in the 23rd minute and McKenzie was not too far away with another strike before the break.

The home side were made to pay for their profligacy at the start of the second half as Cameron Harper headed Inverness in front.

Ayr substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson curled inches wide shortly after coming on but that was the closest they came as Inverness held on.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1