Cameron hoping win brings Stoke momentum

Geoff Cameron hopes Stoke City can gather momentum in the Premier League after getting their win of the top-flight campaign against AFC Bournemouth.

Much was expected of Mark Hughes' side this season after significant investment in the playing staff at the Britannia Stadium, including the arrival of Xherdan Shaqiri, Ibrahim Afellay and Joselu.

However, Stoke – who play Aston Villa this weeked – failed to win any of their first six league matches and found themselves towards the bottom of the early table.

Jonathan Walters and Mame Biram Diouf secured Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth and lifted Stoke out of the bottom three, something Cameron believes can prove the catalyst for the start of a morale-boosting run.

"We have the monkey off our backs now, having picked up our first win of the season, so we are looking forward to the game and are in good spirits," he told the club's official website. "We really want to kick on now and put together a run of good results.

"We feel it is important for us to use that as a platform now moving forward.

"We will have to be right on our A-game for the full 90 minutes [against Villa] because we still haven't been able to do that this season. We have been too inconsistent which is frustrating and we know that has to change.

"We seem to play really well for the first 45 minutes and then struggle in the second half, or struggle before the break and then pick up afterwards. That has been the story of our season up until now.

"I am certain that it will change though and it won't be too long until everything comes together. We are working hard in training and we have great belief inside the dressing room."