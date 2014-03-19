Cameron: Top-half finish a possibility for Stoke

Mark Hughes' side have won just once on the road in the league this season, with only Cardiff City picking up fewer points away from home.

That has left Stoke heavily reliant on beating teams at the Britannia Stadium, but Cameron feels that a simple bit of good luck could transform their fortunes away from home.

"We know we have been disappointing away," the defender told the Stoke Sentinel. "We have had some good performances, but not been able to put the ball in the back of the net for the three points.

"It's just one of those things. We need to get a lucky bounce go our way and take advantage of those opportunities in front of you and not dwell on the past.

"We have the ability to get into the top 10 and, who knows, we might yet be able to get ninth or eighth."

Next up for Stoke is a trip to Villa Park, a ground they have never won at in the Premier League, to face Aston Villa.