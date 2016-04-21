Caminero: Atletico deserve La Liga title

Atletico Madrid sporting director Jose Luis Caminero believes the Vicente Calderon side deserve to win the Liga title following their performances this campaign.

Diego Simeone's men have the same number of points as Barcelona, with Real Madrid only one back in a fiercely contested battle for the crown.

The Catalans hold the better head-to-head record, though, and Atletico will need their title rivals to slip up if they are to finish top of the pile.

"There are still four games to go and we know we will have to win all four of them," Caminero told Omnisport.

"Then it all depends on what Barcelona do. Our job is to win all remaining four games and then hope it is enough to win the title.

"It has been a long season. We fully deserve it if we win the title after such a long season."

Atletico are still in the race for Champions League glory, too, with Bayern Munich awaiting in the semi-finals.

Caminero realises a tough task awaits against Pep Guardiola's men, but he backed his side to meet the challenge head on.

"We are an ambitious team and we always want to win every competition we take part in. It would mean we meet an objective if we manage to win La Liga and Champions League," he added.

"Once you have reached the semi-finals stage, every club has the players and quality to reach the final and to win it. Of course, it always depends on circumstances and luck plays a role.

"We know that Bayern await in the semi-finals and they are a great team. But we will try to get the better of them, just like we always do."

The first leg will be played at the Vicente Calderon on April 27, with the return at the Allianz Arena scheduled for May 3.

