Campo: Pressure is on Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Real Madrid will have failed if they do not beat Kashima Antlers to win the Club World Cup on Sunday, says former defender Ivan Campo.

Madrid are aiming to win a second Club World Cup in three years when they face Kashima in Yokohama having won their semi-final 2-0 against Club America on Sunday thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Cristiano – the latter having registered his 500th career club goal.

Zinedine Zidane's side are the overwhelming favourites to win and Campo says the pressure is always on to deliver when you play for Madrid, not just in a final.

"It would be a failure [Madrid not winning the final]. Exactly the same as Barcelona," Campo told Omnisport.

"It's a big failure if a team like Madrid doesn't win a final. That's the problem for a giant team like Madrid.

"[They have] to win everything, not just a final but also every single game. That's why the pressure is huge when you play there."

Kashima have been the surprise package in this year's competition and became the first Asian side to reach the Club World Cup final when they beat Atletico Nacional 3-0 in their semi-final.

And Campo is convinced that Zidane will not underestimate Madrid's opponents.

"I guess they have watched the Kashima semi-final. The most dangerous aspect of the Japanese team is their tactics, they are perfect," the former Spain international added.

"That's how they defend. They try to avoid mistakes in order to counter-attack and this can hurt Madrid.

"Obviously, they could be a tough opponent because we don't know how they play, but I think it is worse for the opponents of Madrid because they feel inferior against the best players in the world.

"Everyone is an international, everyone has plenty of trophies. At the end of the day you make mistakes because of the panic."