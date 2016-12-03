Trending

'Can always count on Serge' - Bale reacts to El Clasico

By

Saturday's 1-1 El Clasico draw between Barcelona and Real Madrid had sports stars out in force on social media.

Gareth Bale, Michael Ballack and Ronald Koeman were among those tuning in to Saturday's El Clasico, which saw a dramatic finale at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez's header looked to have put Barcelona on track to beat LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, but Sergio Ramos headed home in the 90th minute to maintain the six-point advantage enjoyed by Zinedine Zidane's men.

Casemiro's goalline clearance ensured Madrid stayed unbeaten in the league, much to the relief of Bale - currently out injured, while Cristiano Ronaldo posed in the inevitable dressing room post-match photos...

A photo posted by on