Can insists new Liverpool deal not about money

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can insists the delay over a new contract at the club has nothing to do with money.

The Germany international, 23, is contracted until the end of next season, but is yet to agree to a deal to extend his stay at Anfield despite talks.

However, Can – who scored a stunning winner to see Liverpool past Burnley 2-1 on Sunday – said suggestions the delay was due to money were wrong.

"I read it was about money but it isn't about money," he said.

"It is never about the money. We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I am happy at Liverpool.

"You never know what will happen in football but I am happy here and I am still contracted here. Everything is fine."

Can has been criticised for some of his performances this season, having made 16 starts – and six appearances off the bench – in the Premier League.

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder said injuries, and being played out of position, had contributed.

"I've had calf problems for many years and it has been very difficult for me because I've played out of position which means more sprints," Can said.

"In some games 10 minutes in I've not been able to feel my feet. But I play in a different position now and I don't sprint too much.

"When I play at eight I have to go forward and sprint more and I had a few problems with my calf. When I play at six you are in the middle and you have to make challenges and don't have to go too far away.

"Maybe the trainer has to decide but I feel good at the moment."