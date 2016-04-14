Can leaves Anfield on crutches

The thrill of Liverpool's memorable comeback against Borussia Dortmund has been checked by the sight of midfielder Emre Can leaving Anfield on crutches.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool produced a fightback for the ages, coming from 2-0 and 3-1 down to stun Dortmund 4-3 in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday, securing a 5-4 aggregate triumph in the process.

But Liverpool's stunning win - completed by Dejan Lovren's stoppage-time goal - came at a cost as pictures emerged of Can conducting his post-match news conference on crutches, with his right foot in a brace.

"You don't experience an evening like that too often. I just can't take it in yet," Can said.

"Respect for every member of our team. It is unique. I am proud to be part of this team.

"We also didn't play that bad in the first half, every one of us believed we could get through in the second half. That is also the reason why we turned the game around."

Liverpool will be joined in the semi-finals by two-time defending champions Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Villarreal.