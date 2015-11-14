Canada 1 Honduras 0: Hosts make winning start

Canada overcame Honduras 1-0 to make an ideal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday.

A first-half header from Will Johnson, which appeared to hit team-mate Cyle Larin before going in, was all Benito Floro's men needed at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The hosts looked the better of the two teams throughout to start Group A with three points, joining Mexico.

Both teams struggled to create chances, with Johnson also hitting the post with a long-range free-kick in the second half.

Canada take on El Salvador on Tuesday looking to make it two from two, while Honduras face a difficult clash against Mexico.

Neither team threatened early, but Canada fired a warning shot through Julian de Guzman in the 31st minute.

Atiba Hutchinson picked out De Guzman with a pass from the left and the captain half-volleyed a powerful effort that Noel Valladares tipped over.

The hosts' goal came just seven minutes later.

Junior Hoilett beat his marker down the left before crossing for Johnson, whose header went in after appearing to hit Larin on the line.

Canada remained largely in control and almost doubled their lead in stunning fashion through Johnson in the 63rd minute.

The Portland Timbers midfielder's long-range effort hit the post as Valladares scrambled.

There were few chances following that as Canada held firm, particularly defensively, for the three points.