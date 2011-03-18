Canada turns to foreign-based talent

Only two of the 18 players, Major League Soccer midfielders Andre Hainault of the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake's Will Johnson, are not currently with European clubs.

"It will be another good opportunity to get the squad together in light of this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup," Hart said in a statement. "Belarus is a formidable opponent that has done very well in Euro qualifiers."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lars Hirschfeld (Valerenga), Milan Borjan (FK Rad)

Defenders: Jaime Peters (Ipswich Town), Paul Stalteri (Borussia Monchengladbach), David Edgar (Burnley FC), Nik Ledgerwood (Wehen Wiesbaden), Adam Straith (Energie Cottbus), Kevin McKenna (FC Koln)

Midfielders: Mike Klukowski (MKE Ankaragucu), Andre Hainault (Houston Dynamo), Pedro Pacheco (CD Santa Clara), Will Johnson (Real Salt Lake), Simeon Jackson (Norwich City), Josh Simpson (Vestel Manisaspor), Atiba Hutchinson (PSV Eindhoven), Jonathan Beaulieu-Bourgault (Preussen Munster)

Forwards: Rob Friend (Hertha Berlin), Tosaint Ricketts (Politehnica Timioara)