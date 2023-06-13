Canada Women's World Cup 2023 squad: preliminary team announced

The Canada Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will use much of the same core of players that have been key to Canada’s success in recent years. They exited the last World Cup at the round of 16 stage but their Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the biggest victory the team had ever had.

Since then, they have had a mixed run of results, with some having concerns about manager Bev Priestman’s attacking ability. They have only won one of their last five matches, scoring just twice in that time.

Their most recent loss came against France. Two goals from Grace Geyoro and Lea LeGarrec meant that, despite Jordyn Huitema scoring for Canada, they were condemned to another defeat.

It is important to contextualise these results with some of the off-field issues Canada have faced.

Players wanted to strike over support they were receiving from the federation, only eventually playing matches in February when the federation threatened to sue. Though they have since come to an agreement, a cloud continues to hang over the team.

Much of Canada’s success over recent years have come from a very experienced set of players. Christine Sinclair has more than 300 caps and has scored more goals internationally than anyone else. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt has more than 200 caps while defender Ashley Lawrence and midfielder Jessie Fleming have more than 100 each.

Canada have been affected by injury in the lead-up to this World Cup. Forward Janine Beckie announced that she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament while Nichelle Prince tore her achilles playing for Canada back in November, and neither will feature this summer. There has also been time out for Kadeisha Buchanan with an ankle ligament problem and Shelina Zadorsky with illness.

There are some exciting young players coming through to help boost Canada’s ranks. Jayde Riviere, 22, signed for Manchester United in January despite still recovering from an injury, but she made her return to the national team during this last international break. Reading’s Deanne Rose is also a player who has missed most of the season but makes the squad.

The development of Cloé Lacasse has also been heartwarming to see. Having never been capped for Canada, she applied to represent Iceland in 2019 where she had citizenship but had her application turned down by FIFA. An impressive couple of seasons with Benfica though has seen her since pick up 19 caps for Canada, and she will be hopeful of making the final World Cup squad after her pick for the preliminary team.

Canada are in World Cup Group B with Australia, Ireland and Nigeria, their first World Cup fixture is against Nigeria on July 21 and below is their 25-player provisional team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Canada Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Canada Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Preliminary squad

GK: Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal)

GK: Lysianne Proulx (Torrensee)

GK: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

DF: Kdeisha Buchana (Chelsea)

DF: Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash)

DF: Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

DF: Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)

DF: Jade Rose (Harvard Crimson)

DF: Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham)

MF: Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Famalicão)

MF: Simi Awujo (USC Trojans)

MF: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

MF: Julia Grosso (Juventus)

MF: Quinn (OL Reign)

MF: Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

MF: Desiree Scott (Kansas City Current)

FW: Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign)

FW: Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

FW: Clarissa Larisey (BK Häcken)

FW: Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns)

FW: Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash)

FW: Deanne Rose (Reading)

FW: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

FW: Evelyn Viens (Kristianstads)

Canada manager

Who is Canada's manager?

For the 2019 World Cup, Bev Priestman found herself as Phil Neville’s assistant manager as England reached the semi-finals. However, Priestman soon got the call to become Canada’s head coach and led them to an Olympic Gold medal as they beat Sweden on penalties in the final.

Her time in charge has not been without criticism but given her record at tournaments with both England and Canada, Priestman will be hoping to show exactly why she was appointed at her first World Cup as a head coach.

When will the Canada squad be announced?

Canada's final World Cup 2023 squad will be confirmed by July 9.

How many players are Canada allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Canada will be able to take only 23 players to the World Cup. FIFA rejected requests from a number of countries to extend squad size to 26, despite having done so for the men’s World Cup in 2022.