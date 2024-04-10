Canada Copa America 2024 squad: Mauro Biello's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Canada Copa America 2024 squad announcement is just mere weeks away, with the expanded tournament in America nearly here.

Canada will need to overcome recent disappointment at the 2023 Gold Cup in order to do well at Copa America 2024. There, they crashed out in the quarter-finals of the tournament after losing on penalties to co-hosts United States, and they'll do well to put that to the back of their minds to have a real chance at their neighbours' tournament in the summer.

On top of their poor exploits at World Cup 2022, where they lost all three group games, doing themselves justice at their next tournament will certainly be the order of the day.

Having never appeared in a Copa America tournament before, though, Canada will need to get up to speed quickly. Drawn into a group with Argentina, Chile and Peru, it's certainly a baptism of fire for the North American nation, though with players such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David in their squad, they'll be quietly confident of their chances.

Canada's squad

Canada Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's playoff

GK: Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

GK: Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal)

DF: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

DF: Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)

DF: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Malmö FF)

DF: Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids)

DF: Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

DF: Luc de Fougerolle (Fulham)

MF: Samuel Piette (CF Montréal)

MF: Stephen Eustáquio (Porto)

MF: Ismaël Koné (Watford)

MF: Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal)

MF: Liam Fraser (FC Dallas)

FW: Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

FW: Jonathan David (Lille)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan)

FW: Liam Millar (Preston North End)

FW: Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

FW: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)

FW: Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew)

FW: Theo Bair (Motherwell)

The squad Canada announced for their March qualifying playoff against Trinidad & Tobago.

Canada fixtures and results

October 13, Japan 4–1 Canada, Denka Big Swan Stadium, Niigata, Japan

November 18, Jamaica 1–2 Canada, Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

November 21, Canada 2–3 Jamaica, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

March 23, Canada 2–0 Trinidad and Tobago, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, United States

Canada Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Canada Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been confirmed.

Canada manager: Mauro Biello

Biello hasn't been fully trusted to take charge of Canada yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a long spell as John Herdman's assistant manager, before dropping down to the U20 team for a brief stint, Biello became the Canada interim manager in September 2023, ahead of their crucial Copa America 2024 playoff game against Trinidad & Tobago. And Biello's influence worked, as they managed to qualify for the tournament - though he hasn't been appointed on a permanent basis. Yet.

Canada's star player

Alphonso Davies

Davies is essential to Canada's hopes this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

If fit, Alphonso Davies is undeniably the most important player in Canada's team - and it's not even close. Sure, Jonathan David is a brilliant goalscorer who can help the side get something out of nothing, though Davies is a talisman who has such an influence on this side it's truly noticeable when he's not playing.

Given the licence to attack, attack, attack, Davies drives forward from left-back on such a regular basis that he may as well be playing as a left-sided forward. Fortunately, though, he's got the blistering pace to get straight back into position to defend his side's goal.

FAQs