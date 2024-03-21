The Canada Copa America 2024 away kit is simply stunning

The Canada Copa America 2024 away kit is out, and Nike have created something that will make the purists fall in love.

Canada haven't yet confirmed their spot at the Copa America, but it's always interesting to see what Nike would come up with in their international kits drop - and they haven't disappointed with Canada's away effort.

If they reach the tournament, with a victory in their play-off match against Trinidad and Tobago, then hopefully Canada will be playing as many games in their away kit as possible...

The Canada Copa America 2024 away kit features 13 pinstripes

"Canada’s 2024 away kit pays tribute to the nation’s diversity and its pioneers of the game," Nike says.

"The 13 red pinstripes on the center of the shirt represent the 10 provinces and three territories of the country coming together as one. A heritage Canada logo inside the collar honours the first Canadian football team to leave its mark on the world stage in 1986."

Nicely put by Nike. All that matters, though, is those red pinstripes sit beautifully on the white base.

Canada Copa America 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Canada will be hoping to wear this kit at the Copa America in the neighbouring USA this summer, though they'll have to overcome Trinidad and Tobago in their play-off first.

