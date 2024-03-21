The Canada Copa America 2024 home kit is out, and Nike aren't playing it safe
Nike's Canada Copa America 2024 home kit is sure to stand out with a two-tone red design
The Canada Copa America 2024 home kit has been released, and Nike have opted to create something a little bit riskier.
With Canada hoping to make it to the finals in the USA, it was always interesting what Nike would come up with as part of the international kits drop - and it's certainly proved that way for Canada.
If they do manage to qualify for the tournament, then they will be seen adorning the nation with their brand new get-up that stands out from the rest of the Copa America kits.
The Canada Copa America 2024 home kit takes inspiration from hockey
With two-tone red, a centralised Canada and Nike logo, as well as a rebranded swoosh made famous previously on Nike hockey jerseys, Nike have certainly pulled out all the stops in an attempt to create an iconic kit. And you know what? They might just well have.
According to Nike, the heritage 'Canada' logo on the inside of the collar honours the first national men's team to reach a World Cup finals, when they appeared in the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
Plus, the shirt features a textured pattern to add a subtle hint of more detail.
NIKE 2024 KITS Canada Copa America 2024 away kit
Canada will be hoping to wear this kit at the Copa America in the neighbouring USA this summer, though they'll have to overcome Trinidad and Tobago in their play-off first.
With a Copa America this year, Nike have dropped their 2024 kits.
The USA's home shirt is a simple white with clever detailing on the collar and cuffs, while the away shirt features a much bolder gradient sash design. The Brazil home shirt is a thing of aesthetic beauty, while the away shirt features an even bolder design.
Meanwhile, Nigeria have also seen their kit updated, with an expectedly brilliant home and away offering.
