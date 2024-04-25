Why Jarrad Branthwaite's goal for Everton v Liverpool would have been DISALLOWED under new Premier League rule

Jarrad Branthwaite's goal for Everton against Liverpool would not have stood under the new soon-to-be-introduced Premier League ruling over offside.

Sean Dyche's side were superb during their 2-0 victory over the Reds at Goodison Park with Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both netting in the victory.

With another fresh piece of law set to make its debut in top-flight football next season, the 21-year-old can certainly count his lucky stars on this occasion.

In addition to the routine linesmen and VAR deputies already in action for every Premier League game, semi-automated technology will also be used by PGMOL officials to help speed up the decision-making process regarding offsides.

Video replays are used with the game-to-game red and green lines drawn onto the field of play although the length at which these decisions are made has proven to slow down the pace of the game.

Instead, the ruling will change next season to have zero tolerance on decisions, with the technology already successfully launched in leagues across Europe such as Serie A and La Liga.

Notching his third goal of his career, the Carlisle-born defender has enjoyed quite the season under Dyche and is continuing to attract attention from Manchester United ahead of a potential summer move.

Taking a huge step towards safety in the process, Everton boss Dyche hailed the support shown to his side as Goodison Park rose to the occasion.

“[The atmosphere] was electric, I felt it," he told the club website. "It’s not been like that for a while - it was extra special. It was a great experience and a great memory for everyone. It’s something that we will look to kick on from.

“It’s a local derby and I have been here long enough to know what it means to the fans - and what it means to me.

"It’s a great result given the circumstances, where we are in the league. We needed a massive three points and everything came together tonight.”

