Canales out for up to a month, Kaka makes progress
By app
MADRID - Real Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales will be out of action for up to four weeks with a twisted left ankle, the Spanish club said on Friday.
The 19-year-old suffered the injury in training on Thursday and joins Argentina's Fernando Gago and Gonzalo Higuain in the treatment room, alongside long-term injury victim Kaka.
The Brazilian playmaker is making steady progress from the surgery he had on his left knee back in August, and moved out of the gym on to the training pitches for the first time on Friday, though he was still working apart from the rest of the squad.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.