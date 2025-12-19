How long did it take the Premier League's greatest managers to win five games in a row?

With one Manchester United fan refusing to cut his hair until Ruben Amorim's men win five games in a row, FourFourTwo looks at how long it took the greatest Premier League managers to tick off that particular milestone

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with the Premier League trophy on his head, flanked by players Frank Lampard and captain John Terry, after winning the 2004/05 title
Jose Mourinho won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2004/05 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the more enjoyable sideshows of Manchester United's banter era concerns a man called Frank Ilett.

You may not know the name, but you will most likely know the face. Or, to be precise, the hair.

Frank Illet, also known as The United Strand, receives award at the Football Content Awards

Frank Ilett, also known as The United Strand, has pledged not to cut his hair until Manchester United win five games in a row (Image credit: @theunitedstrand via Instagram)

Manchester United haven't got close to a five-game winning run since Ilett started his challenge, managing three victories on the spin just twice under Ruben Amorim.

And history tells us that he could be waiting a little while longer, as even some of the greatest Premier League managers took their time to tick off that particular milestone.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing pressure to save his job at Old Trafford

United haven't got close to winning five games in a row under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is 59 games into his Old Trafford tenure, but that is almost half the time it took one of his peers to win five in a row.

When Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019, the Gunners were a shadow of the slick winning machine that leads the table this term.

In fact, it took the Spaniard 109 matches to taste five successive victories, completing that run with a 5-0 Boxing Day rout of Norwich City in 2021 - almost exactly two years into the role.

Another manager who had to wait until after they reached a century of games was Roberto Mancini, whose first game in charge of Manchester City was on Boxing Day 2009.

He finally completed five wins in a row in his 101st game - a 5-2 League Cup victory at Wolves in October 2011 - and City famously went on to win their first title in 44 years that season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 26, 2025.

Mikel Arteta took 109 games to taste five victories in a row (Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

If you think Mancini timed that winning run to perfection, Arsene Wenger judged it even better.

The Frenchman took 83 games to triumph five times in a row, but when he did it was part of a nine-match winning streak in March to May 1998 that propelled Arsenal to the Premier League and FA Cup double.

Wenger's main adversary during those early years, Sir Alex Ferguson, was slightly quicker, achieving the feat in 66 matches. The legendary Manchester United manager took charge in November 1986, so it was in the old First Division, but he saved all his success for the Premier League era.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
How long did it take these selected Premier League managers to win five-in-a-row?

Manager

Team

Number of matches until five successive wins

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

5

José Mourinho

Chelsea

16

Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool

61

Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

66

Arsène Wenger

Arsenal

83

Roberto Mancini

Manchester City

101

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

109

Like Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp arrived at a North West giant that were in a worse state than he left it. The former Liverpool boss arrived in October 2015, first tasting victory five times in a row after 61 games, early in his second season.

Each of Chelsea's three Premier League-winning bosses hit the ground running, with Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti winning five in a row inside 17, 16 and six games respectively.

And Pep Guardiola won his opening five matches in charge of Manchester City at the start of the 2016/17 season, although his side finished only third that term.

James Roberts
Freelance writer

James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo. He has spent the past three years as a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers and started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away.

