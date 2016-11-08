Caparros handed Osasuna reins

Joaquin Caparros has been hired as the new coach of struggling LaLiga side Osasuna.

Caparros takes over after Enrique Martin Monreal was relieved of his duties on Monday following a dismal start to the season that has seen Osasuna win just one of their first 11 games.

The 61-year-old, who was removed from his position as Granada boss in January last year, had been linked with the Spain national team job that went to Julen Lopetegui following Vicente del Bosque's departure.

But he has now signed a contract until 30 June 2018 at El Sadar and now faces the challenge of preventing the club immediately returning to Spain's second tier.

His first game comes against 17th-placed Leganes, who are three points above Osasuna in 19th, before a difficult home debut versus Atletico Madrid.