Capello 'staying as Russia coach until 2018'

The Italian took charge of the country in 2012, replacing Dick Advocaat, and led Russia to their first World Cup in 12 years by qualifying for the recent finals in Brazil.

Russia did little to impress in the tournament, however, failing to win any of their Group H fixtures against South Korea, Belgium and Algeria as they crashed out at the first hurdle.

But on Wednesday, Capello moved to dismiss reports he has fallen out with members of his squad, and reiterated that he would still be in charge when Russia host the finals in four years' time.

"I will remain coach until 2018," he told La Repubblica.

"I never said that the goal was to reach the quarter-finals [in Brazil].

"We prepared well, but I always considered us one of the outsiders.

"I have read about what I was alleged to have told the players, but never in my life and career have I spoken like that to my player. I'd be a fool if I did that."