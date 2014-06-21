Captain Bougherra rallies Algeria team-mates

Vahid Halilhodzic's team impressed for long periods before going down to a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in their opening match.

Bougherra suggested there was a bonus, "wildcard" element to proceedings versus the group favourites but is firmly focused on taking three points in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

"Everyone can qualify in this group, this game against South Korea is very important to our future in this World Cup," the former Rangers defender told the Algerian Football Association's official website.

"The first game is somewhat of a wildcard match, now we must get the win against the Koreans to stay alive."

Far from feeling presser from such a situation, Bougherra wants his team-mates to take the positives from their showing against Belgium and put them into practice in what appears, on paper, to be a far more winnable game.

"I wanted to gather players to tell them it is important not to give up in such situations," he added.

"Football is like that, we must quickly think about the next appointment, regroup and especially believe in our chances as long as nothing is lost.

"We played the favourite of the group, there were good things that must be taken into account.

"(Korea) is a good tactically disciplined team, but still beatable. I think the coach will find the plan to try to win this crucial match and have no regrets."