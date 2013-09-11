Captain Gerrard happy to be in control

Gerrard's men claimed a fighting 0-0 draw in Ukraine on Tuesday, holding their opponents at bay in Kiev with an organised defensive performance.

The result means England still top Group H with just two qualifiers to play, although with 16 points from their eight matches, they are still under pressure.

Both Ukraine and Montenegro are snapping at their heels on 15 points each, while Poland, just two further back, also remain a threat, with only one side automatically qualifying from the group to next year's tournament in Brazil.

England can control their own destiny though, and ahead of home qualifiers against Montenegro and Poland, Gerrard was pleased.

"If we can win them (the final two games) we're through," he said.

"We have got a better chance of doing that (at Wembley). We always knew from the beginning of this group that Ukraine were going to push all the way and that seems to be the case.

"I think they (Ukraine) will be disappointed (with the draw). They know we are capable of winning our last two home games.

"We just need to focus on Montenegro and Poland now."

England defender Phil Jagielka played an important part in his side's clean sheet, combining well with the excellent Gary Cahill to keep Ukraine at bay.

And the Everton centre-back echoed Gerrard's thoughts, insisting that England had done their job in Kiev.

"We're still on top and it is still in our own hands," Jagielka said.

"There's two very important games to come."

England host Montenegro at Wembley on October 10 before facing Poland at the same venue four days later.