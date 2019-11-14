Cardiff and Birmingham fined by FA
Cardiff and Birmingham have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players during the recent Championship clash between the clubs.
Cardiff were fined £5,000 and Birmingham £7,500 after both clubs admitted the charge. Cardiff accepted the standard penalty and Birmingham requested a hearing.
The sanctions relate to an incident that occurred towards the end of the match at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 2.
Birmingham defender Harlee Dean was shown a red card in the third minute of added time for elbowing Joe Ralls, who scored a hat-trick in Cardiff’s 4-2 victory, in an aerial duel.
Blues’ appeal to overturn the sending-off was unsuccessful, with Dean currently serving a three-match suspension.
Following the clash, a melee ensued involving the two sets of players. Earlier in the game, Cardiff striker Danny Ward was also sent off.
