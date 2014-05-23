Cardiff announce signing of Burgstaller

Burgstaller arrives at the Championship-bound club for an undisclosed fee, having impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with 12 goals from midfield this season in all competitions.

The move to Wales ends a three-year spell in the Austrian capital for Burgstaller, where he has experienced UEFA Europa League football, challenged for the league title and earned his first international call-up.

And the 25-year-old cannot wait to get started at Cardiff, who finished bottom of the Premier League this season.

"My decision to join Cardiff City was never in question when the club first contacted me," he told the club's official website.

"It has always been a dream for me to play in this country.

"I've followed Cardiff in the Premier League last season and I'm very proud and honoured to be given the chance to wear the Cardiff City jersey.

"I'm a big admirer of the passion of the fans here."