Cardiff boss Mackay praises Ramsey tutors

The midfielder returns to the Welsh capital this weekend as one of the Premier League's in-form players, having scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Emirates Stadium club this season.

And manager Mackay believes those who developed the Welshman in Cardiff's youth ranks can feel a sense of pride as Ramsey lines up against his former employers on Saturday.

"Aaron Ramsey will get a good reception," he said. "He's playing consistently now and is showing his talent for club and country

"It's a great credit for the people who were here and in the academy at the time to nurture a talent like that."

After picking up points against both Manchester City and Manchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium already this term, Mackay is well aware of the task that lies ahead.

"We're under no illusions to the challenge we face against the current league leaders tomorrow," he continued.

"Last week we faced the current champions in Manchester United now we face the league leaders. Everyone relishes playing the big teams.

"There's a growing confidence that we can play and match anyone in this division.

"Our fans are really enjoying being in the Premier League, the place is buzzing every week.

"I'm glad, I want them to enjoy this and they're making the stadium a hard place to travel to for the opposition.

"My group of players are working hard for everyone at this club at the moment. I'm immensely proud of their performances."

Cardiff sit 15th in the Premier League, three points clear of the relegation zone.