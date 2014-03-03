Cardiff boss Solskjaer reveals Tan team talk

The controversial Malaysian met with the players for the first time since Solskjaer assumed the reins from Malky Mackay in January, but failed to inspire a victory as Cardiff fell to a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham the following day.

But Solskjaer stressed that he appreciated Tan's involvement, and hoped that he could encourage the team spirit required to beat relegation.

"(He gave) encouraging words to the players and myself," he said. "We're all sticking together and you could see that (against Tottenham).

"It's about teamwork. It's a 10-game season now and we're still in with a chance.

"It's the first time since I've been here (that Tan has spoken to the group) and I think it was a good time and you could see the effect on the players – they were pleased to see that he came. We all appreciate it, of course.

"This run-in requires every single one of us that's got a Cardiff heart (to stick together)."

Cardiff are three points adrift of safety, but host basement club Fulham next weekend, and Solskjaer is well aware of the importance of that fixture.

"It's a winnable game against a team which is in the same situation as us – there's two teams that have to go out there and try to win that game," he added. "We're going to go out there and try to win that game, definitely."

But the Norwegian admitted a draw would be "no good for any of us".

Cardiff won 2-1 at Craven Cottage in September, courtesy of Jordon Mutch's late strike.