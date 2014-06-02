Cardiff deny Mutch transfer speculation

It had been rumoured that Sunderland had sealed a £1.5 million deal for the 22-year-old, who scored seven goals last season but was unable to prevent Cardiff from suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Sunderland have already added defender Billy Jones and midfielder Jordi Gomez to their ranks this season, however, it does not appear as if Mutch will be joining them at the Stadium of Light any time soon.

Indeed, Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman insists that they have not received any offers for Mutch and is adamant that the former Birmingham City man has a big role to play as the Welsh capital club seek an immediate return to the top flight.

"We have not received any bids for Jordon and he is in our manager's (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) plans for next season," Dalman said in quotes reported by Wales Online.

"Jordon is a Cardiff City player and that will not change."