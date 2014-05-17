Cardiff keen to keep hold of striker Campbell

Campbell is unlikely to be short of offers from rival teams as he assesses his future in the wake of Cardiff slipping back into the Championship after a one-year stint in the top flight.

The 26-year-old striker helped the Welsh side clinch promotion in 2012-13 and scored six goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

Dalman wants the January 2013 signing from Sunderland to remain at Cardiff and has praised the impact he has made at the club

"Fraizer's done fantastically for us, not just this season but the previous season," Dalman told BBC Sport.

"He's very much loved at the club and we want him to stay."

Campbell started out at Manchester United and had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Hull City and Tottenham before joining Sunderland in 2009.