Cardiff's leaky defence concerns Fabio

The men from the Welsh capital are currently three points adrift of safety and have played at least one more game than the three sides ahead of them.

Cardiff have conceded 14 goals in their last five top-flight matches and Fabio is keen to see that change at fellow strugglers West Brom on Saturday.

"We can't continue to concede that many goals," he said. "We go to West Brom trying to stop that, it's a massive, massive game.

"We've got the quality to stay up, you see it every day in training. We continue to work hard and fight to stay up.

"We take positives from our performances against Everton (a 2-1 away defeat) and Liverpool (a 6-3 home defeat). We need to continue that and get the points we deserve.

"It's a big game for them as well. We're close behind them and a win for us will pull us even closer."

Fabio also feels he is approaching his best form, having struggled in the early stages of his Cardiff career following his move from Manchester United in January.

"It took me time to get my condition after not playing for a while," he added.

"Now I feel I'm getting towards my best by playing games."