Cardoso: We need to keep going and work even harder

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says his side have to show the same fighting against Cape Town City as they did against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys ended their seven game winless run in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday following their 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Cardoso has featured prominently for Amakhosi this season playing a part in each of his team’s 17 games in all competitions and has started all 10 of the current season’s league games.

The 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in their last game, is now looking towards helping the club with their upward trajectory on the league table.

'It was a very good game from our team on Wednesday,' Cardoso told his club's official website. 'We showed good fighting spirit, and it was important for us to win that game to boost our morale.'

'It was not the easiest game in Durban,' he admits. 'Three points is what we needed, and we certainly got them. We need to keep going and work even harder.

'We now go to our next game against Cape Town City on the weekend. It is another tough one. We’ve got to collect the three points and we can do it because we have been good on the road if you look at our record in all competitions.'

The Amakhosi defender insists that his side are ready to take on Cape Town City and walk away with a positive result.

'We hope to continue the performance we displayed on Wednesday,' he added.

'If we put up another fighting spirit like we did against AmaZulu, we should walk away victorious. I think a win will boost us as we are playing back-to-back matches. Our recovery is important. We had a day off on Thursday to recuperate and we will complete preparations on Friday. Freshening things up and get our tactics right and hopefully get another win.

'We also want to thank our supporters for being behind us and to continue supporting us even when the time are tough. We will come out of what we have been going through and I think it is just a phase that we have been going through.'