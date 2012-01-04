Carlisle: Discriminative behaviour unacceptable

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has been banned for eight matches for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a Premier League match at Anfield in October.

Carlisle, currently on loan at Preston North End, told FourFourTwo.com: "We already educate the scholars and apprentices. This instance with Suarez has highlighted that we can't just assume because a mature man is coming into the game, that he is aware of the levels and precedents that are set in our game."

The former QPR and Leeds defender also believes it is up to clubs to educate their foreign players.

"It is for clubs to take up that responsibility. So that when players come into our game, they fully understand what is expected of them in any given situation."

Having been handed an eight-game suspension by the Football Association, Carlisle feels that the Uruguayan's sentence should not have been increased if his appeal had been unsuccessful.

"People have said it would be laughable to increase the ban, and I concur. The whole reason that was put in place was to stop frivolous appeals over red cards," he said.

Suarez, who joined Liverpool from Ajax in January, also recieved a £40,000 fine, something Carlisle considers to be the least effective form of discipline.

"The financial implications are wholly immaterial. The way to hurt a footballer is to take away the love of his life, which is to play football. I think the eight-game ban is more than sufficient."

Liverpool's game at Wigan Athletic saw both Kenny Dalglish and his players take to the pitch with T-shirts supporting Suarez.

Carlisle believes that it is wrong to blame the club, adding: "I don't want to cast aspersions on Liverpool, they are showing the kind of solidarity that has kept this game alive.

"What I would say is, that it's vitally important that we get the message out that you can't just say what you want when involved in altercations. We need to nullify all kinds of abuse."



By Kris Heneage