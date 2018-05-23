Carlo's Angels? Napoli boss poses for unusual photograph

Carlo Ancelotti has been around for a long time, but he may have experienced a first after being appointed Napoli coach.

The veteran tactician took over from Maurizio Sarri on a three-year contract on Wednesday, and his appointment was followed by a photo shoot that was a departure from the typical "manager holds scarf in the air" approach.

Rather than posing with Napoli memorabilia, Ancelotti went back-to-back with club president Auerlio De Laurentiis for a photo that looks like a trailer for an unlikely reboot of 'Charlie's Angels'.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs decide to follow Napoli's lead...