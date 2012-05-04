Carragher: Cup double would mark great year

The Reds already have the League Cup in their trophy cabinet after overcoming Cardiff City on penalties in February, and Kenny Dalgish’s side return to Wembley to take on Chelsea this weekend.

Carragher, who has not been widely used by Dalglish this campaign, already has two FA Cup winners' medals and plans to complete his hat-trick with a win against the Blues.

"If we win the FA Cup against Chelsea, it's a great season for us," Carragher told the club's official website. "We've only been in three competitions, so if we win two, then that's unbelievable. That's a fantastic season.

"If someone had told me at the start of the season that we would win the FA Cup and the Carling Cup, then I would have been pleased."

The defender, 34, admitted that his team's form has not been good enough this season. The Anfield club have won just five games at home and drawn nine in the league. They suffered defeat to Fulham on Tuesday for the first time at home in the Premier League.

"In the league, it's just been one of those things; we haven't produced to where we want to be but in cup competitions we have. So at least we've got the cups to fall back on," Carragher added.

The Liverpudlian is under no illusions of the task facing them. Chelsea are an in-form side, despite being beaten at home by Newcastle United in midweek.

Chelsea's results have taken them to the Champions League final, knocking out European heavyweights Barcelona in the process.

"Roberto Di Matteo's done a brilliant job, absolutely brilliant," declared Carragher. "People talk about him for Manager of the Year; I think he's got to be up there. He's got them to two cup finals and back in the hunt for a top four place and I think he's done a great job.

"He'll probably feel hard done by if he doesn't get the job full-time."

