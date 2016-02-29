Carragher hits out at Liverpool squad

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed the club after their penalty shoot-out League Cup final loss against Manchester City.

Carragher hit out at the quality of Jurgen Klopp's side but, while he was critical of Daniel Sturridge's performance, he believes the German manager should keep hold of the striker.

"Sturridge didn’t perform well. Liverpool need to keep him though as there are very few quality strikers out there," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"He is one of Liverpool's few real technical players.

"They can't get the likes of a [Karim] Benzema. Benteke cost £30million and he couldn't even get on the pitch."

Carragher said the defeat was especially disappointing as the League Cup represented perhaps the club's last genuine chance of silverware this season.

Liverpool are still alive in the Europa League but face a tricky round of 16 tie against fierce rivals Manchester United.

"A lot was riding on today [Sunday] as it's been a poor season," he added.

"Not just for the club, but for the manager, if he's to be successful then they've got to win trophies and this was his first shot at it.

"However, he's aware there's problems in this squad. There's not enough quality, they're not good enough.

"Where they are in terms of the other teams and what they can win in terms of trophies, this is it. They're not good enough to win the Premier League or the Europa League. They have Manchester United next in that tournament so it will be like a Cup final."