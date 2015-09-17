Carragher - Shaw had been Manchester United's best player this season

Jamie Carragher has lamented the timing of Luke Shaw's serious injury as he feels the defender had arguably been Manchester United's best player in 2015-16 and was on his way to becoming England's undisputed left-back ahead of Euro 2016.

The former Southampton youngster sustained a double leg fracture in the 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of PSV on Tuesday and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result.

"It's very sad for him and for Manchester United," ex-Liverpool and England defender Carragher told Sky Sports.

"You think of how well he has performed this season, he has possibly been United's best player alongside Chris Smalling in the early weeks.

"He was probably about to really cement that left-back position as his own and also with England ahead of the Euros, just as Ashley Cole did for a decade.

"Hopefully for him he can come back for United before the end of the season and then make the Euros, but it could be a long road to recovery.

"Over the next few weeks he has to get over the disappointment and then work to try and get back because he has shown what a good player he is. I think when he returns we will see the Shaw we have seen over the last three-four months.

"He will get there, he is a young, powerful lad and I am sure he won't cut any corners - Manchester United won't allow that."