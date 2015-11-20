Carragher urges Lovren to take his opportunities

Dejan Lovren is running out of chances to prove himself at Anfield, according to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The Croatian centre-back has endured a difficult spell since moving from Southampton for a reported £20million fee last July and recently lost his place in the team to Mamadou Sakho.

But Sakho suffered knee ligament damage in Jurgen Klopp's men's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on November 8 and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks, handing Lovren another opportunity.

And ahead of Saturday's meeting with Premier League leaders Manchester City, Carragher told Standard Sport: "It's time we saw the Lovren from Southampton.

"He's never fully convinced when he's had that chance.

"The [then] manager [Brendan Rodgers] started him early on in the season and I thought he was outstanding against Arsenal and then you thought 'Is this the start of the Lovren being what he should be: a commanding centre-back for Liverpool?'

"But then in the following game, we played at home to West Ham and lost 3-0 and he was culpable for a goal.

"That can happen at times, but on the back of playing so well, to then go back to square one with that performance, put him in a bad light in the supporters' eyes.

"It will be another chance for him but sooner or later, he needs to take them."