Carrasco only going to get better - Simeone

Diego Simeone believes Yannick Carrasco still has much more to give after the in-form Belgium international scored twice in Atletico Madrid's 4-2 defeat of Malaga on Saturday.

Carrasco provided two fine finishes across goalkeeper Carlos Kameni to find the bottom corners as Atletico bounced back from last week's 1-0 defeat at Sevilla.

Those goals took Carrasco's tally to six goals in the past four games across all competitions and, while Simeone acknowledged that his hard work is paying off, he urged the former Monaco star to keep aiming high.

"He has grown with hard work and sacrifice on his part, beginning to reach his potential," Simeone told reporters.

"He's making goals from both sides [of the attack], works hard like most of the players, gets a lot of balls and he is still growing.

"He has a lot to give and he will use his best virtue, which is his ambition. And hopefully he keeps it [his ambition].

"His work, thinking about the team is the most important thing that he is giving us.

"The high point is not that he is getting goals, but how he is one more of those [hard-working] types of players who have worked for us for so many years."