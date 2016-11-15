Carrick: Do not write off United

Michael Carrick remains optimistic over Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League title despite their underwhelming start to the season.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford in the the transfer window, but Jose Mourinho's are a disappointing sixth in the table after 11 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points

But midfielder Carrick told Sky Sports: "We want to be at the top challenging. We have had some ups and downs along the way, but it is not to say that we have given up on winning things just yet.

"It is too early for that and we have got too much quality and too much of a good team and squad to give up on anything.

"We just do not feel we have got the results our performances have warranted; we know it can change, we are not up to Christmas yet, there is still so much to play for and we still believe that when it comes near the end and when it counts we will be right up there."

On United's clash with Arsenal on Saturday, Carrick added: "Arsenal have got some really good players. When it clicks for them they are a very dangerous team and they have shown in their start to the season how dangerous they can be.

"But I think we can be quite dangerous as well and we probably have not quite clicked into top gear which, in some ways is a good thing, because we know there is plenty to come.

"And if we can just hang in there and not be too far away we feel when we do hit top form we will have a right say in it."