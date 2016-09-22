Carrick: Mourinho knows what I can do

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has no plans to change his style after impressing in a win over Northampton Town.

Carrick opened the scoring with a stunning effort from the edge of the area in the 3-1 victory in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was making just his second appearance of the season and said manager Jose Mourinho already knew what he was capable of.

"I think he knows what I can do and I am not going to change my game now," Carrick told Sky Sports.

"He knows exactly what I can do, my strengths, just like every other player here. You play some games and you miss some games."

United have been under pressure after suffering three consecutive losses, including in the Manchester derby against City.

Carrick called for quiet, particularly over team selection, saying: "I think everyone has got to calm down a little bit in terms of how they react to all the changes in the team and who is not playing.

"We are a squad, we are a team, we lose together and we win together. We played tonight and had a good result."

United's next outing is a Premier League clash against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.